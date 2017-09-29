FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China lowers yuan midpoint for 5th day to weakest since Aug. 25
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2017 / 1:25 AM / 19 days ago

China lowers yuan midpoint for 5th day to weakest since Aug. 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China’s central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for the fifth straight day on Friday to 6.6369 per dollar, the weakest level since Aug. 25, reflecting weakness in the spot yuan a day earlier.

The official guidance was 84 pips or 0.13 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.6285 on Thursday.

The spot yuan extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday afternoon, falling to its lowest level in over a month, amid heavy dollar demand from bank clients. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sam Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.