China's Goodix says to commercialize in-display solution next year











#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 6, 2017 / 8:32 AM / a day ago

China's Goodix says to commercialize in-display solution next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chinese biometric firm Goodix , a competitor to Sweden’s Fingerprint Cards , will commercialize its in-display fingerprint solution in 2018, it said on Monday.

** “Goodix’s in-display fingerprint solution will be featured on smartphone models that will be launched by several top-tier mobile manufactures in 2018,” a Goodix spokesman tells Reuters in an e-mail

** Fingerprint Cards said last week it had developed an ultrasonic in-display sensing technology, expecting to engage with key customers in H1 2018 to further develop it and bring it to the mass market, but declined to elaborate on timing for commercialization

** Goodix in-display fingerprint solution is based on optical technology

** Goodix says in recent news letter it is now the biggest fingerprint authentication solution provider for Android phones globally

** Goodix also says it is in research & development of 3D Face Detection (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
