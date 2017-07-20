FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipotle Virginia customer tested positive for norovirus -official
July 20, 2017 / 3:10 PM / 21 days ago

Chipotle Virginia customer tested positive for norovirus -official

1 Min Read

BOSTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Testing has confirmed norovirus in a customer who ate at the Virginia Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurant that was briefly closed earlier this week following multiple reports of diners falling ill, a county health department official told Reuters on Thursday.

Shares of the burrito chain, which has been fighting to recover from a string of food safety lapses in late 2015, were down 1.4 percent at $367.51 on Thursday morning.

Stool sample tests from the diner who ate at the Chipotle in Sterling, Virginia, late last week were positive for norovirus, said Victor Avitto, environmental health supervisor for the Loudoun County Public Health Department, which has jurisdiction over the restaurant on Tripleseven Road in Sterling.

Chipotle closed the restaurant on Monday and reopened it on Wednesday, following a deep cleaning. News of the outbreak came after diners reported symptoms to iwaspoisoned.com, a crowd-sourced website.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew Lewis

