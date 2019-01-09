Owners of New York's Chrysler Building hire CBRE to sell property

The rising sun illuminates the Chrysler Building in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

(Reuters) - The owners of New York City’s iconic Chrysler Building are looking to sell the nearly 90-year-old skyscraper, one of the owners told Reuters on Wednesday.

Tishman Speyer Properties, which owns minority stake in the building, said real estate services firm CBRE Group Inc has been hired to market the property.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Council owns a majority stake in the building, which it acquired in 2008 for a reported $800 million. Tishman Speyer owns the remaining stake.

The skyscraper has been a part of the Manhattan skyline since 1930 and was the world’s tallest building until it was surpassed by the Empire State Building 11 months later.