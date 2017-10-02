Chubb expects Hurricane Maria-related Q3 insurance losses of $200 mln

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd on Monday estimated that the maximum net insurance and net reinsurance losses related to Hurricane Maria would be about $200 million after tax for the third quarter.

The world’s largest listed property and casualty insurer said it estimated that all other natural catastrophe net insured losses in the quarter, other than those announced for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, would about $86 million after tax. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)