FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chubb expects Hurricane Maria-related Q3 insurance losses of $200 mln
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 16 days ago

Chubb expects Hurricane Maria-related Q3 insurance losses of $200 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd on Monday estimated that the maximum net insurance and net reinsurance losses related to Hurricane Maria would be about $200 million after tax for the third quarter.

The world’s largest listed property and casualty insurer said it estimated that all other natural catastrophe net insured losses in the quarter, other than those announced for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, would about $86 million after tax. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.