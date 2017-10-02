FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Chubb makes two appointments in Middle Market Independent Broker unit
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 2, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 15 days ago

MOVES-Chubb makes two appointments in Middle Market Independent Broker unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Insurer Chubb Ltd said on Monday it made two appointments within its Middle Market Independent Broker business.

The company named Hannah Hosking head of distribution for Independent Brokers UK&I, while Steve Bear was given the newly created role of independent broker team manager for London Corporate.

Hosking has 15 years of industry experience and joins from Hiscox Insurance, where she was most recently regional manager for the Maidenhead region.

Bear joined Chubb in 2009 as a financial lines underwriter in the Watford office before moving to London in 2011 and joining the Financial Lines Corporate team. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.