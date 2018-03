March 5 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd named Scott Simpson the new country president for its general insurance business in Singapore.

Simpson replaces Adam Clifford, who is now Chubb’s division president, continental Europe.

Simpson, who joined Chubb in 2005 as a commercial lines underwriter, will report to Paul McNamee, regional president for Chubb in Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bangalore)