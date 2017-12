Dec 18 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd said on Monday it has named Matt Booker as senior vice president, major accounts property in the U.S.

Booker, who has more than 15 years of insurance experience, will succeed Brian Church.

Booker was previously the senior vice president and New York and mid-Atlantic regional property underwriting manager for Chubb, where he has been for the past seven years. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)