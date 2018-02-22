FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 22, 2018 / 11:14 AM / a day ago

Canada's CIBC's first-quarter earnings beat market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported first-quarter earnings ahead of market expectations, with strong performance from all its business units.

Canada’s fifth-biggest lender said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$3.18, compared with C$2.89 a year earlier. Reported earnings per share were C$2.95, compared with C$3.50 a year ago. Analysts had on average forecast earnings per share of C$2.81, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.