3 days ago
Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates as financial expenses slump
August 1, 2017 / 10:22 PM / 3 days ago

Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates as financial expenses slump

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cielo SA beat second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, reflecting declining debt-servicing costs at Brazil's largest payment processing firm and better-than-expected revenue at a credit card venture and a U.S.-based payment solutions unit.

Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo posted net income of 1.040 billion reais ($333 million) last quarter, down 0.5 percent from the prior three months. The number topped an average consensus estimate of 1.012 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

$1 = 3.1260 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese

