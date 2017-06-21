FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cigna's 2017 growth may include Medicare Advantage acquisitions
June 21, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 2 months ago

Cigna's 2017 growth may include Medicare Advantage acquisitions

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital that it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.

Cordani, speaking during a meeting with investors, said the company would also do share buybacks and set a target of $16 in earnings per share for 2021.

He said M&A areas that the No. 5 health insurer is considering also include building out its pharmacy and physician-related businesses, its retail capabilities, and its government risk-based insurance programs. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

