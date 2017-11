Nov 2 (Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher enrollment.

The company said net income rose to $560 million, or $2.21 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $456 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue increased 5 percent to $10.4 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)