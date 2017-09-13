Capacit'e Infra IPO fully subscribed on first day of sale

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian construction company Capacit‘e Infra Projects Ltd’s initial public offering, to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($63 million), was fully subscribed on the first day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.

Capacit‘e, which builds residential and commercial buildings, is selling new shares in a price range of 245 rupees to 250 rupees apiece in the sale which closes on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 14.8 million shares, or 1.3 times the 11.4 million on offer, stock exchange data as of 1400 GMT showed. Anchor investors have already subscribed to 1.2 billion rupees’ worth of shares.

Axis Capital, IIFL Holdings and Vivro Financial Services are the banks managing the IPO.

($1 = 63.9700 Indian rupees)