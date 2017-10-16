FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Malaysia's Khazanah to raise up to $134 mln from CIMB shares share sale -IFR
October 16, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 6 days ago

CORRECTED-Malaysia's Khazanah to raise up to $134 mln from CIMB shares share sale -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read Monday, paragraph 1)

HONG KONG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional plans to raise up to $134 million from sale of some of its shares in the country’s second-biggest bank, CIMB Group Holdings, IFR said on Monday, citing a term sheet.

Khazanah on Monday launched the sale of 90.5 million CIMB shares in the indicative price band of 6.13-6.24 Malaysian ringgit, which would raise 564 million Malaysian ringgit ($134 million) at the top end, the Thomson Reuters publication said.

The sovereign wealth fund currently owns 2.5 billion shares, or 28.1 percent equity stake in CIMB, according to Thomson Reuters data.

CIMB and Khazanah did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside the normal working hours.

$1 = 4.2155 ringgit Reporting by Fiona Lau; additional reporting by Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee, editing by David Evans

