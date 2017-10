FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Buyout group Cinven is close to the sale of the German industrial ceramics group Ceramtec to BC Partners, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Ceramtec is seen as being valued at 2.6 billion euros, including debt, one person said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Tom Sims and David Evans)