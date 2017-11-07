FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Cipla Q2 profit rises 19 pct
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 7, 2017 / 8:33 AM / a day ago

India's Cipla Q2 profit rises 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd, India’s second largest drugmaker by market capitalisation, posted a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit, slightly above analysts’ estimate.

Profit rose to 4.23 billion rupees ($65.21 million)in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from 3.54 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2AmueVf

That compares with an average expectation of 4.2 billion rupees in profit, drawn from 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 64.8700 Indian rupees Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.