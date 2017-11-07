India's Cipla Q2 profit rises 19 pct

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd, India’s second largest drugmaker by market capitalisation, posted a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit, slightly above analysts’ estimate.

Profit rose to 4.23 billion rupees ($65.21 million)in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from 3.54 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2AmueVf

That compares with an average expectation of 4.2 billion rupees in profit, drawn from 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.