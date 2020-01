Customers eat dinner at a McDonald's store in Beijing, China January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

(Reuters) - China’s state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group has put up for sale its 42.3% stake in Fast Food Holdings Ltd, a company that controls the China operations of McDonald’s Corp, a filing to the China Beijing Equity Exchange showed.

The filing said CITIC plans to raise at least 2.17 billion yuan ($312 million) through the sale.