FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 15, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Michael Corbat’s annual pay for 2017 was 369 times the median annual pay of all employees, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Michael L. Corbat, president of the Citigroup, arrives at the Planalto Palace before a meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/Files

Corbat's annual total compensation was $17.8 million while the median annual total compensation of all Citi employees was $48,249, the bank said in the filing. (bit.ly/2panXYX)

The bank in February announced that it had raised Corbat’s annual compensation by 48 percent for 2017, a year in which the bank made more money from operations but still fell short of earlier targets.

The change in Corbat’s pay compares with annual raises of 5 to 20 percent for other Wall Street bank chief executives.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.