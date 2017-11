(Corrects day in first paragraph to Tuesday from Friday)

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Tuesday it had ordered Citibank to pay $6.5 million for alleged student loan servicing failures it said had harmed borrowers.

The agency said it ordered Citibank to end the illegal loan practices and pay $3.75 million in redress to consumers and a $2.75 million civil penalty. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Editing by Sandra Maler)