Citigroup's investment banking unit to cut jobs in next five years - FT

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc’s (C.N) investment banking business will shed as much as half of its 20,000 technology and operations staff in the next five years, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing Jamie Forese, the division’s head.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the Citibank corporate headquarters in New York, New York, U.S. May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Forese said the positions, which make up almost two-fifths of investment bank employees at Citi, could be replaced by machine processing, the FT reported on.ft.com/2sKGGvZ.

Citigroup was not immediately available for comment.