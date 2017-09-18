FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citi names co-heads for EMEA trade business
September 18, 2017 / 12:19 PM / a month ago

MOVES-Citi names co-heads for EMEA trade business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named Peadar MacCanna and Murat Demirel as trade co-heads for its treasury and trade solutions (TTS) business in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Demirel most recently served as chief financial officer at Oger Telecom Ltd and MacCanna recently was EMEA head of trade finance based in Dublin, as well as head of trade business for Europe and Citibank Europe Plc.

MacCanna and Demirel will be based in London and report to Ebru Pakcan, EMEA head of TTS, and John Ahearn, global trade head, TTS. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

