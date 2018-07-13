FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 12:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Citigroup profit beats on consumer banking strength

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc’s quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates on Friday, helped by strength in its consumer banking business in Mexico, North America and Asia.

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

The third-largest U.S. bank by assets, like its peers, also benefited from a cut in income tax rates and an expanding U.S. economy that fueled demand for loans.

Net income rose to $4.49 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.87 billion a year earlier, driven by a 14 percent jump in net income for its global consumer banking.

Pretax profit from continuing operations increased 5 percent.

Earnings per share rose to $1.63 from $1.28 and topped analysts’ average estimate of $1.56, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank’s provision for income tax fell by $351 million, following President Donald Trump’s corporate tax rate cuts.

Buybacks reduced shares outstanding by 8 percent from a year earlier, further boosting earnings per share.

Revenue rose about 2 percent to $18.47 billion but came in slightly below the average expectation of $18.51 billion as revenue from its investment banking business fell 7 percent.

The bank’s fixed income trading revenue fell 6 percent, while equity trading revenue rose 19 percent. Total markets and securities services revenue fell 1 percent.

Last month, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said he expected trading revenue to be “flattish” compared with a year earlier.

Through Thursday, Citigroup shares are down 7.9 percent for the year, compared with the 1 percent drop in the broader KBW Bank Index.

JPMorgan Chase & Co’s quarterly profit topped Wall Street’s expectations on Friday, as trading revenue came in much higher than expected and demand for loans increased on the back of a strengthening U.S. economy. [L4N1U943V]

Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
