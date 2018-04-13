Citigroup profit beats on strength in consumer banking, equity trading

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, driven by strength in its consumer banking business and a surge in equities trading.

FILE PHOTO: People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California, U.S., July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

Global consumer banking revenue increased 7 percent on gains in North America, Mexico and Asia. Equity markets revenue jumped 38 percent, gaining from increased volatility in the quarter.

Shares of the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets rose 1.28 percent in premarket trading.

Trading desks at big U.S. banks, including Citi, had a busy first quarter as volatility rocked global markets in February, in contrast to a calm 2017 that weighed on trading revenue.

Larger rival JPMorgan Chase & Co also reported a 26 percent increase in equities trading revenue.

Citi’s net income rose 13 percent to $4.62 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.

Earnings per share was $1.68, topping analysts’ average estimate of $1.61, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Our first quarter results demonstrate strength and balance across our franchise and position us well for the rest of the year,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Corbat said in a statement.

Total revenue rose about 3 percent to $18.87 billion, while operating expenses rose 2 percent to $10.92 billion.

The rise in equity markets revenue offset a 7 percent drop in Citi’s bigger fixed income trading business. Combined, the two were up 1 percent.

Return on tangible common equity, a measure of profitability, reached 11.4 percent in part to the company having had to mark down its equity value in the fourth quarter because of the tax law change.