July 13, 2018 / 12:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Citigroup profit rises 16 percent on lower taxes, higher fee income

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reported a 16 percent increase in quarterly profit on Friday, as the Wall Street bank benefited from lower taxes, higher fee income and strength in its consumer banking business in Mexico.

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

The third-largest U.S. bank by assets said net income rose to $4.49 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.87 billion a year earlier. Pretax profit from continuing operations increased 5 percent.

Earnings per share rose to $1.63 from $1.28.

Analysts on average had expected earnings per share of $1.56, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

The bank’s provision for income tax fell by $351 million, following President Donald Trump’s corporate tax rate cuts.

Buybacks reduced shares outstanding by 8 percent from a year earlier, further boosting earnings per share.

Revenue rose about 2 percent to $18.47 billion. Analysts had estimated revenue of $18.51 billion.

Through Thursday, Citigroup shares are down 7.9 percent for the year, compared with the 1 percent drop in the broader KBW Bank Index.

JPMorgan Chase & Co’s quarterly profit topped Wall Street’s expectations on Friday, as trading revenue came in much higher than expected and demand for loans increased on the back of a strengthening U.S. economy.

Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-largest bank by assets, was also to report on Friday morning.

Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

