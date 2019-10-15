Citigroup profit rises 6% on investment banking strength

FILE PHOTO: A view outside a branch of Citibank in Beijing, China, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reported a 6% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by growth in its investment banking business and a smaller tax bill.

Net income applicable to the bank rose to $4.91 billion, or $2.07 per share, from $4.62 billion, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of a tax benefit, the bank earned $1.97 per share.

Total revenue rose about 1% to $18.57 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.95 per share and revenue of $18.55 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable with the consensus estimate.