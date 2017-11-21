FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup sells upsized L&T Finance block
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Zimbabwe
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
Technology
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 21, 2017 / 7:01 AM / Updated a day ago

Citigroup sells upsized L&T Finance block

S Anuradha

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (IFR) - Citigroup has sold a block of 43.1m shares in L&T Finance Holdings for Rs7.8bn (US$120m) after pricing the upsized trade at the bottom of the Rs180.50–Rs188.05 range, a person with knowledge of the transaction said.

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius had originally planned to sell 39.2m shares, equal to a 2.15% stake, according to a term sheet.

Around 20 investors participated in the transaction.

The final price was at a 4.01% discount to the pre-deal close of Rs188.05. L&T Finance shares were down 4.4% at Rs179.75 on the National Stock Exchange today, having gained 106% since the start of the year.

The sale was conducted to unwind partially CGMM’s hedge position in connection with a total return swap between CGMML and Bain Capital.

Citigroup was the sole bookrunner. (Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan; Editing by Steve Garton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.