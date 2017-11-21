Citigroup sells upsized L&T Finance block

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (IFR) - Citigroup has sold a block of 43.1m shares in L&T Finance Holdings for Rs7.8bn (US$120m) after pricing the upsized trade at the bottom of the Rs180.50–Rs188.05 range, a person with knowledge of the transaction said.

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius had originally planned to sell 39.2m shares, equal to a 2.15% stake, according to a term sheet.

Around 20 investors participated in the transaction.

The final price was at a 4.01% discount to the pre-deal close of Rs188.05. L&T Finance shares were down 4.4% at Rs179.75 on the National Stock Exchange today, having gained 106% since the start of the year.

The sale was conducted to unwind partially CGMM’s hedge position in connection with a total return swap between CGMML and Bain Capital.

Citigroup was the sole bookrunner. (Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan; Editing by Steve Garton)