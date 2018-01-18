FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
January 18, 2018 / 7:26 AM / 2 days ago

CityFibre and Vodafone pick UK's Milton Keynes for fibre push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Fibre broadband provider CityFibre said it had picked the English new town of Milton Keynes to launch its gigabit-capable home fibre network in partnership with Vodafone.

CityFibre will invest at least 40 million pounds ($55 million) in building its network in Milton Keynes, the first roll-out in a plan to connect around 12 cities and 1 million premises with fast broadband marketed by Vodafone.

The two companies announced their partnership in November, putting pressure on Britain’s biggest network provider, BT’s Openreach, which nearly all operators rely on to provide broadband connections in Britain.

($1 = 0.7241 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.