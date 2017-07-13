FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for 900 mln stg - Sky News
July 13, 2017 / 7:44 PM / a month ago

Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for 900 mln stg - Sky News

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Japanese PC assembler NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.16 billion), Sky News reported.

Civica earlier drew initial offers from three private equity firms, namely London-based BC Partners, Berkshire Partners and the Swiss-based Partners Group, Sky News reported, citing an industry source. (bit.ly/2tR0MUF)

NEC has hired advisers to work on an offer for Civica, Sky News reported.

OMERS Private Equity acquired Civica from 3i in 2013 for 390 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Sources told Reuters in May that OMERS had decided to sell the company and hired Goldman Sachs for the process.

NEC Corp and Civica were not immediately available for a comment outside regular business hours.

$1 = 0.7727 pounds Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

