FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle, MBK among bidders for S.Korea pharma firm CJ HealthCare - Korea Economic Daily
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 2 days ago

Carlyle, MBK among bidders for S.Korea pharma firm CJ HealthCare - Korea Economic Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Carlyle and MBK Partners are among the bidders for South Korean pharmaceutical company CJ HealthCare Corp in a deal estimated to be worth about 1 trillion won ($919.62 million), Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday.

Parties that have entered non-binding bids include Bain Capital, TPG, CVC Capital and South Korean cosmetics manufacturer Korea Kolmar Co Ltd, the paper reported citing an unnamed investment banking source.

CJ Cheiljedang, South Korea’s No.1 food company, is looking to sell its 100 percent stake in CJ HealthCare, a Cheiljedang spokesman said. He declined further comment.

Morgan Stanley is advising the sale.

Carlyle and MBK Partners declined comment. Morgan Stanley and CVC did not have an immediate comment. Bain Capital, TPG and Korea Kolmar could not be immediately reached. ($1 = 1,087.4000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.