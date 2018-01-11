FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss exchange probing Clariant over possible Huntsman disclosure breach
#Money News
January 11, 2018 / 7:20 AM / in 2 days

Swiss exchange probing Clariant over possible Huntsman disclosure breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss exchange SIX has opened an investigation into chemicals maker Clariant on account of a possible breach of the ad hoc disclosure requirements, SIX said on Thursday.

The logo of Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant is seen at the company's headquarters in Pratteln, Switzerland October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

“The investigation was opened in connection with Clariant Ltd’s press release regarding the announcement of the agreement on the merger between Clariant Ltd and Huntsman Corporation dated 22 May 2017,” SIX said in a statement.

The bourse said it would announce findings after concluding the investigation, which will continue for an indefinite period, and would provide no further information in the meantime.‍​

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
