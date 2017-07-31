FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Clariant hires Goldman to fend off activist in Huntsman merger
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 6 days ago

Clariant hires Goldman to fend off activist in Huntsman merger

Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals group Clariant said it has hired Goldman Sachs as an additional advisor to help stave off an activist investor's campaign to derail its planned merger with U.S. peer Huntsman .

"We can confirm that we have retained Goldman Sachs as additional advisor in relation to the investment, the positions taken and demands made by White Tale," a Clariant spokeswoman said on Monday.

The Swiss company is facing pressure from White Tale Holdings, which holds more than 10 percent of Clariant's shares and is lobbying other shareholders to oppose the $20 billion merger with Huntsman.

Clariant said in May that it was working with Citi and UBS on the planned merger, while Bank of America and Moelis were acting as Huntsman's financial advisers. (Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Oliver Hirt, Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.