October 16, 2018 / 8:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Clariant could be hit by Saudi tensions, new CEO says

BASEL (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Clariant, which has Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) as its anchor shareholder, said rising tensions surrounding the disappearance of a Saudi Arabian journalist could hit the Swiss speciality chemicals maker.

“If there is a major trade disruption involving Saudi Arabia, Clariant will be affected and many others I may say even possibly more than Clariant will be affected,” Ernesto Occhiello told reporters on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s riyal rebounded against the U.S. dollar after CNN reported Riyadh was preparing to acknowledge the death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a botched interrogation.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

