JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South African retailer Clicks Group posted a 14.5 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday as health and cosmetics appealed to thrifty consumers in a weak economy.

Clicks said diluted headline earnings per share rose to 502.1 cents, from 438.5 cents, for the year ended August 31. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)