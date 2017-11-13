Protesters interrupt U.S. pro-coal event at U.N. climate talks

* Demonstrators want coal to be left in the ground

* Trump at odds with global climate talks in Bonn

BONN, Germany, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Protesters interrupted a U.S. event to promote fossil fuels and nuclear power at 200-nation climate talks on Monday, saying the world should instead shift to renewable energies under the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

“You claim to be an American but we see right through your greed,” dozens of protesters chanted for several minutes in a meeting room, urging the United States to leave coal in the ground, before walking out in protest.

The U.S. event was entitled “The Role of Cleaner and More Efficient Fossil Fuels and Nuclear Power in Climate Mitigation”. The panellists argue that renewable energies such as wind and solar power are insufficient to meet the world’s energy needs.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who doubts that man-made greenhouse gas emissions are the main driver of rising temperatures, said in June that he plans to pull out of the 2015 Paris Agreement and instead promote jobs in the fossil fuel industry. No country has followed his lead.

David Banks, a special assistant to Trump on energy and environment, told the meeting before the protest began that the panel was only controversial “if we choose to bury our heads in the sand” by ignoring the continued need for fossil fuels and nuclear power.

The climate talks are intended to thrash out rules for the implementation of the Paris Agreement, mainly by slashing carbon dioxide emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. (Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Kevin Liffey)