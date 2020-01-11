Greta Thunberg calls on Siemens to review Australia coal project

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks during a Fridays for Future protest in Turin, Italy December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

(Reuters) - Climate activist Greta Thunberg has called on German engineering group Siemens AG to review its role in helping to develop a coal mine project in Australia.

"On Monday they (Siemens) will announce their decision. Please help pushing them to make the only right decision. #StopAdani," Thunberg tweeted bit.ly/2t8YEvl on Saturday.

Environmental activists are concerned that the continued use of coal as will lead to higher emissions of carbon dioxide, a gas which is linked to global warming.

Engineering giant Siemens has said it will decide by Monday on its involvement in the development of the mine which is being built by India’s Adani Power, its CEO Joe Kaeser said on Friday.

The Australian government last year approved the construction of a new coal mine in Queensland by Adani that is expected to produce 8-10 million tonnes of thermal coal a year.

Australia is one of the world’s largest carbon emitters per capita because of its reliance on coal-fired power plants. The coal from the Adani project is destined for export and would be burned in India.