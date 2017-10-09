FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US EPA chief says to sign proposed rule on Clean Power Plan withdrawal on Tuesday
October 9, 2017 / 2:51 PM / in 8 days

US EPA chief says to sign proposed rule on Clean Power Plan withdrawal on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday he would sign a proposed rule on Tuesday withdrawing from the Clean Power Plan, former President Barack Obama’s centerpiece regulation to fight climate change.

“That rule really was about picking winners and losers,” EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said, telling a crowd in Hazard, Kentucky, the previous administration had used regulators to tip the scales in the competition to generate electricity in the United States.

“Regulatory power should not be used by any regulatory body to pick winners and losers,” he said.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

