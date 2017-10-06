FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. EPA may not replace Obama-era climate regulation after repeal -draft
October 6, 2017 / 4:20 PM / 12 days ago

U.S. EPA may not replace Obama-era climate regulation after repeal -draft

Valerie Volcovici

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has not decided whether it will replace the Clean Power Plan - the centerpiece Obama-era climate change regulation - after it moves to repeal it, according to a draft of the proposal seen by Reuters on Friday.

In the 43-page document, the EPA said the rule, introduced by former President Barack Obama in 2015 to curtail greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, was illegal. It aimed to cut emissions by 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

“Under the interpretation proposed in this notice, the CPP exceeds the EPA’s statutory authority and would be repealed,” the proposal says. (Reporting By Valerie Volcovici)

