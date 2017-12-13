LPC: Banks optimistic on 2018 US CLO volume with Wells Fargo predicting record year

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo is predicting record US Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) fund issuance of US$125bn in 2018 with little in sight to derail 2017’s strong momentum. JP Morgan sees a smaller increase and Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank expect issuance to match 2017’s robust volume.

With volume of US$110bn through December 8, 2017 has been the second largest year for CLO issuance behind just 2014 when US$123.6bn of funds were created, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral data.

“We don’t see a lot of catalysts that might tip this over. The capital markets remain open, the Federal Reserve has been hiking rates and people have been getting used to the idea it will be hiking but at a pace that is not too aggressive,” said Collin Chan, a CLO strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

CLOs are the largest buyers of US leveraged loans and a strong market can help US companies to refinance their debt and cut their borrowing costs.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is forecasting US$110bn of US CLO issuance in 2018 as it expects conditions will mirror 2017, according to a November 10 report. After years of regulatory uncertainty, 2018 does not present any new looming rules that could impact volume.

JP Morgan is forecasting US$115bn of new US CLOs next year and US$70bn of US CLO refinancings and resets. Deutsche Bank is forecasting US$110bn of US CLO issuance in 2018.

Barclays is offering the most pessimistic view among its peers, suggesting US$90bn to US$100bn in 2018, down from 2017, and Morgan Stanley sees a slight decrease to US$100bn.

RISK RETENTION

Concerns that risk-retention regulations that force CLO managers to hold five percent of their fund would dampen volume in the US$491bn US market were shrugged off as new structures were raised to comply with the rule, bringing in additional investors and buttressing issuance, which has tempered the need for consolidation.

“This market has been able to raise capital to solve for risk-retention compliance so that didn’t end up consolidating managers the way we thought it might,” Chan said.

Bullish 2018 forecasts are a far cry from the end of last year when banks were predicting just US$50bn to US$70bn of volume in 2017, similar to the US$72.4bn of issuance in 2016. If realized, that US$50bn estimate would have put volume at the lowest level since 2011 when just US$13.2bn of deals was arranged, according to LPC Collateral data.

But after a strong start to the year – the US$52.4bn of CLOs issued in the first six months of 2017 was 100% higher than at the same point a year earlier – banks increased their forecasts, with some analysts suggesting as much as US$95bn in volume. The market surpassed the US$95bn mark on November 1. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Tessa Walsh)