Close Brothers brings Orbita Funding 2017-1 - UK Auto ABS

LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Originator, Seller & Servicer: Close Brothers Limited Joint Arrangers & Lead Managers: HSBC, Lloyds Bank Cls Sze Rtings CE WAL Cpn Status A 84.5 Aaa/AAA 16.5 2.11 1mL+ Offered Sub 15.5 NR 1.0 N/A Fxd Retained * CE includes note subordination (15.5%) and liquidity reserve (equivalent to (1.0)% of the initial portfolio balance) ** (20)% p.a. CPR, (12) month revolving period, (0)% default and delinquency, among others The Originator may retain a portion of the Class A notes ------------------- Roadshow Wed 8th / Thu 9th Nov; meetings and/or calls available on request. ------------------- - Pricing expected early w/c 13th November - Expected Settlement Date: (23 Nov 2017) - First IPD: (16 Dec 2017) - (10)% Clean-up Call option - Legal Final Maturity: (16 Oct 2024) - Minimum denominations: (£100,000 + £1,000) - Registration: Reg S Registered only - Listing: Irish Stock Exchange - Application will be submitted for the Class A Notes to be BoE-eligible - Marketing Materials: Investor Presentation, Preliminary Prospectus, Term Sheet, Data Pack - Modelling: Intex , ABSNet , Bloomberg (ORBTA 2017-1) - Billing and Delivery: Lloyds Bank - Class A Identifiers: ISIN: XS1698935191 Common Code: 169893519 Provisional Pool Overview: (100)% UK fixed-rate auto loan agreements, consisting of Private (79.4)% and Corporate (20.6)% borrowers; (71.9)% Cars, (24.7)% Light Commercial Vehicles, and (3.4)% Motorbikes; (81.8)% conditional sale/hire purchase and (18.3)% PCP loans; South East including London (14.8)%, Scotland (7.1)% and N. Ireland (5.3)%; New (12.4)%/Used (87.6)%; WA Remaining Term (38.6) months; Average Outstanding Balance £(7,038). F