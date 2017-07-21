FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Lender Close Brothers year-to-date loan book rises 6.4 pct
July 21, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 20 days ago

UK Lender Close Brothers year-to-date loan book rises 6.4 pct

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - British lender Close Brothers Group reported a rise in year-to-date loan book and said it expected strong results for the year ending in July.

The merchant banking group, which provides loans, wealth management and securities trading services, said the loan book at its banking division rose 6.4 percent to 6.8 billion pounds ($8.84 billion) in the financial year so far, with solid demand helping its property finance business.

Close Brothers' marketmaking division, Winterflood, was aided by strong retail trading activity throughout the year, it said.

The company will report full-year results in September. ($1 = 0.7696 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

