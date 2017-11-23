UK's CMC Markets reports higher H1 profit

Nov 23 (Reuters) - British financial spreadbetting firm CMC Markets Plc reported a 58 percent jump in first-half profit, as increased client trading helped offset challenges from a sector-wide regulatory clampdown and lower levels of volatility.

The company, set up by Chief Executive Peter Cruddas as a foreign exchange broker with a 10,000 pound investment in 1989, said pretax profit rose to 29.8 million pounds ($39.7 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30, from 18.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue per active client rose 22 percent to 1814 pounds, while the number of active clients fell 2 percent to 46,634.

CMC added that Chairman Simon Waugh will retire from the board on Dec. 31 and will be replaced by James Richards. ($1 = 0.7509 pounds)