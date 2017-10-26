FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-CME profit beats on higher transaction fees
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 11:22 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-CME profit beats on higher transaction fees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 adjusted EPS $1.19 vs est $1.16

* Clearing and transaction fees rise 7.4 pct (Adds details on tax provisions, I/B/E/S estimates)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures market operator, beat Wall Street quarterly profit estimates on increased clearing and transaction fees despite drastically higher income taxes.

The company, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and other futures exchanges, said its revenue from clearing and transaction fees rose 7.4 percent to $756.2 million in the third quarter on higher average daily volume (ADV).

The exchange’s ADV rose 9.7 percent to 15.7 million contracts in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Excluding items, CME earned $1.19 per share, brushing past the average analyst estimate of $1.16, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue jumped 5.8 percent to $890.8 million.

However, the Illinois-based company reported a 34.7 percent fall in profit, hurt by higher income tax provisions that rose nearly four-fold to $298.7 million.

Equity trading slumped 8.8 percent, owing to a less volatile market as compared to last year, which was marked with uncertainties over Brexit and U.S. election. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.