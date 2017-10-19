FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's CMS Group mandates HSBC for stake sale - sources
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 12:21 PM / in 3 days

Turkey's CMS Group mandates HSBC for stake sale - sources

Ebru Tuncay, Can Sezer

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Turkish car wheel manufacturer CMS Group is looking to sell a stake in itself, possibly a majority stake, and has mandated HSBC to advise on a potential transaction, two people familiar with the matter said. Privately held CMS supplies wheels for 22 automobile brands including BMW, Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen. CMS says it is Turkey’s largest manufacturer of aluminum alloy wheels and Europe’s third-largest.

“HSBC has been mandated. The buyer may be a fund,” one of the sources told Reuters. Both of the sources declined to be identified because the information has not been made public.

CMS and HSBC both declined to comment.

“The company needs to have a foreign partner in order to grow, to be able to compete with big players,” said an automotive sector source who is not related to the deal.

CMS revenues, mostly exports, amounted to 1.2 billion lira ($328 million) in 2016 and the company expects revenues to rise to 1.4 billion lira this year.

CMS produces 9 million aluminum alloy wheels per year at its current production facility in Izmir, western Turkey, and plans to increase production to 12 million by 2022. ($1 = 3.6595 liras) (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan and Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.