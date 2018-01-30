RPT-CNH Industrial reports weaker profit margins in Q4, shares fall

(Repeats to add codes, no changes to text)

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shares in CNH Industrial CNHI.MI fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday after the trucks and tractor maker reported a drop in operating profit margins for its industrial activites in the fourth quarter despite a 17 percent jump in sales.

The group CNHI.N, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, said operating profit for its industrial activites rose nearly 14 percent to $468 million, but margins fell to 6 percent from 6.2 percent a year earlier.

Milan-listed shares in the company were volatile after the release. They were down 3.1 percent by 1248 GMT at 11.84 euros.

For 2018, CNH Industrial expects sales of industrial activities of between $27-28 billion and a 30 percent rise in adjusted diluted EPS to between $0.63-0.67.Net industrial debt is seen at between $0.8-1.0 billion from 0.9 billion at the end of December. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Agnieszka Flak)