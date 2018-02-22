La Poste says in talks with French state over CNP Assurances

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - French postal service la Poste on Thursday said it was in discussions with the government and public sector lender Caisse des Depots over possible changes in share ownership of CNP Assurances.

“We have started a review of the future of CNP with the state, the Caisse des Depots, CNP. A lot of options are on the table,” Philippe Wahl, head of La Poste, told journalists.

CDC has a 41 percent stake in French life insurer CNP Assurances. La Poste already has an 18 percent stake in CNP via Sopassure, a joint holding with French lender BPCE.

Media reports have suggested that La Poste, which owns a bank with a balance sheet of 230 billion euros ($286.95 billion), could merge with insurer CNP Assurances to diversify its range of businesses.