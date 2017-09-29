FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Caixa Seguridade reaches new distribution deal with CNP
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 18 days ago

Brazil's Caixa Seguridade reaches new distribution deal with CNP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer Caixa Seguridade Participações SA reached a new distribution deal with France’s CNP Assurances SA through 2041, a securities filing on Friday showed.

Under the non-binding agreement, CNP and Caixa Seguridade, the insurance unit of state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, will form a partnership known as Nova JV.

Talks between CNP and Caixa Securidade had been going on for months, with their previous agreement set to expire in February 2021. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.