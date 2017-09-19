FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel loses 206,251 subscribers in August - industry body
#Company News
September 19, 2017

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel loses 206,251 subscribers in August - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association of India:

*Bharti Airtel Ltd loses 206,251 subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 281 mln - industry body *Vodafone India loses about 2.4 mln subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 208.1 mln - industry body *Idea Cellular Ltd loses about 2.9 mln subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 191.1 mln - industry body *Aircel loses 785,896 mobile subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 89.1 mln - industry body *Telenor India unit loses 111,094 subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 47 mln - industry body

Bengaluru newsroom

