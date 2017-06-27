FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
India's policy panel proposes break up of Coal India into 7 companies
June 27, 2017

India's policy panel proposes break up of Coal India into 7 companies

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 27 (Reuters) - India should split the seven units of state-controlled Coal India Ltd into independent companies and let them compete against one another to encourage competitive pricing, the government's policy think-tank said on Tuesday in a draft of a new energy policy.

Fresh coal production should come from private sector mines, the government think-tank NITI Aayog said, adding that the move called for reforms in allocating coal blocks to independent companies specialised in coal mining. (bit.ly/2rXZmWK)

Coal India was not available for comment after regular business hours. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, editing by David Evans)

