September 7, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Odisha pollution regulator issues notices to Coal India for environmental non-compliance

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The pollution regulator for Odisha issued notices to Coal India mines with a combined annual capacity of 20 million tonnes for non-compliance on environmental norms, according to a document seen by Reuters.

A worker carries coal in a basket in a industrial area in Mumbai, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

The notices, issued in July and August to 2 mines, alleged that the sludge treatment plant in one of the mines was found to be defunct and that the water sprinkling systems to keep dust under control were inadequate, among other things.

The Odisha state pollution control board also alleged that a coal fire was observed in one of the mines, and that firefighting measures were inadequate.

Coal India said the issues had either been rectified or were in the process of being rectified.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue

