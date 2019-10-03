Coal India sees Dipka mine output at third of average capacity in 10 days

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd is aiming to produce at least 30,000 tonnes per day from the flooded eastern Indian Dipka mine within ten days, but it will take over a month to resume production at the lower benches of the mine, a senior company executive said on Thursday.

“We are trying to achieve 30,000 tonnes production per day from the upper and middle benches of the mine in ten days,” Binny Dayal, Director (Technical) at Coal India told Reuters.

“We will start pumping out water from the lower benches where water has become quite voluminous and that will take at least a month,” Dayal said.

The Dipka mine, which produces about 30 million tonnes a year or over 82,000 tonnes a day, is one of Coal India’s largest open cast operations, and a senior company executive told Reuters on Wednesday it will take at least a month to resume production.